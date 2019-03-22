DISH Network (DISH) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

DISH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays cut DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DISH Network from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.23 on Friday. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $158,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,503,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,616,763.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,000. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

