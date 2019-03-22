Dinerocoin (DIN) Price Hits $0.0091 on Exchanges

Dinerocoin (CURRENCY:DIN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Dinerocoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $504.00 worth of Dinerocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dinerocoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Dinerocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000367 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00001506 BTC.

About Dinerocoin

Dinerocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinerocoin’s total supply is 7,836,616 coins. Dinerocoin’s official Twitter account is @DineroCrypto . The Reddit community for Dinerocoin is /r/Dinerocoin . The official website for Dinerocoin is dinerocoin.org . The official message board for Dinerocoin is dinerocoin.org/blog

Buying and Selling Dinerocoin

Dinerocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinerocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinerocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinerocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

