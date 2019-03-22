Dillistone Group (DSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.00

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 2628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21.

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

