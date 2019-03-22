Diego Rotsztain Sells 3,663 Shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Stock

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) General Counsel Diego Rotsztain sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $24,065.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at $957,584.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Gain Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,930. The company has a market cap of $248.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

GCAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gain Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 100.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

