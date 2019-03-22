Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Shares Down 5.9%

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) shares fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.75. 1,793,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,468,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 target price on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

The stock has a market cap of $868.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44, a PEG ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen Costello bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $27,475.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ulrich Naher bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $111,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 90,322 shares of company stock valued at $851,258 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

