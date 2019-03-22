Deutz (DEZ) PT Set at €9.60 by Berenberg Bank

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been given a €9.60 ($11.16) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.70 ($10.12).

Get Deutz alerts:

Shares of Deutz stock opened at €7.30 ($8.49) on Wednesday. Deutz has a 52-week low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a 52-week high of €8.76 ($10.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of $939.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.63.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.