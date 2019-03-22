Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches One Day Volume of $75.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and C-Patex. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $134,184.00 and $75.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 48,979,594 coins and its circulating supply is 41,997,618 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

