Deutsche Bank (DBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DBK. UBS Group set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.10 ($10.58) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, equinet set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.94 ($9.24).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

FRA:DBK opened at €7.44 ($8.65) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.