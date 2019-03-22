Delek Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,750 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,289.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 301,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 295,661 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 468,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 37,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $155.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $173.39.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
