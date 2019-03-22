Delek Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,750 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,289.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 301,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 295,661 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 468,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 37,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $155.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $173.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Delek Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,750 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/delek-group-ltd-acquires-shares-of-1750-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.