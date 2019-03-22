Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $367.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.20. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.01 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.