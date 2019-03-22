Dawn Parsell Otto Sells 2,500 Shares of Tricida Inc (TCDA) Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $62,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dawn Parsell Otto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Dawn Parsell Otto sold 2,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.
- On Monday, January 7th, Dawn Parsell Otto sold 665 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $15,474.55.
Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $25.39 on Friday. Tricida Inc has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.