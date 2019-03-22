Datawallet Trading 30.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Datawallet has a market cap of $721,688.00 and $9,527.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Bibox and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00378080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.01656490 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00228983 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004948 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Exmo, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

