Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

DRI stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.30. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $82.38 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $164,168.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

