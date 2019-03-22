Darden Restaurants (DRI) Upgraded to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DRI. Barclays decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.76.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.75. The stock had a trading volume of 942,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.30. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $82.38 and a 12 month high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $164,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,687,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,521,879,000 after purchasing an additional 673,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,775,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,420,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,494,000 after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,562 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,619,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

