Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating on Darden Restaurants (DRI) and raise our price target to $128, from $122, ahead of the release of F3Q19 (February) results on Thursday, March 21 before the open.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRI. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $116.11 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $82.38 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $164,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 442,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 165,973 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

