Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Tops $90.40 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Dai token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00024646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $90.40 million and approximately $37.27 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00378226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.01658146 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00228533 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004938 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 91,085,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, YoBit, Bancor Network, AirSwap, HitBTC, DDEX, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

