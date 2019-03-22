D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $17.60 Million Holdings in Retrophin Inc (RTRX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 777,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 182,318 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000.

Get Retrophin alerts:

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $26,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,417 shares of company stock worth $313,080 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Retrophin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retrophin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $23.73 on Friday. Retrophin Inc has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.42. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $43.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $17.60 Million Holdings in Retrophin Inc (RTRX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/d-e-shaw-co-inc-has-17-60-million-holdings-in-retrophin-inc-rtrx.html.

Retrophin Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.