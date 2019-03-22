Cytokinetics (CYTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 26,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 752,174 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $10.19.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,436.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $59,295. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $469.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 337.42% and a negative return on equity of 168.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/cytokinetics-cytk-sees-strong-trading-volume-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.