CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Raised by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,199 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,181,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 108,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 24,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

NYSE CVS opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director David W. Dorman bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

