CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728,818 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,190,694,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5,579.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,161,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $721,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,188 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $204,536,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,197,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,998,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,915 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

