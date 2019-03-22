CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 200.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

NYSE CVI opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.22. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/cvr-energy-inc-cvi-shares-bought-by-segall-bryant-hamill-llc.html.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.