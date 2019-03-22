Curtis Banks Group’s (CBP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LON:CBP opened at GBX 305 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.58, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Curtis Banks Group has a 1 year low of GBX 251.10 ($3.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 349.20 ($4.56). The company has a market capitalization of $161.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

