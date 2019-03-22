Curriculum Vitae Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges (CVH)

Curriculum Vitae (CURRENCY:CVH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Curriculum Vitae token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Curriculum Vitae has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Curriculum Vitae has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Curriculum Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00374153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.01653403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00229805 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Curriculum Vitae Profile

Curriculum Vitae’s total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for Curriculum Vitae is www.cvh.io . Curriculum Vitae’s official Twitter account is @CVChainOfficial . The Reddit community for Curriculum Vitae is /r/CVH_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Curriculum Vitae

Curriculum Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curriculum Vitae directly using US dollars.

