Cummins Inc. (CMI) Insider Sells $269,920.00 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cummins stock opened at $158.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cummins by 12,091.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,593,000 after purchasing an additional 279,849 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,674,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,055,000 after purchasing an additional 439,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,472,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,394,000 after purchasing an additional 253,893 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.86.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

