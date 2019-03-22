CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.75.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $377.87 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $163.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $899,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,097 shares of company stock worth $80,846,481 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

