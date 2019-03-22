CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 470 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Santander raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 470 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/csat-investment-advisory-l-p-sells-470-shares-of-sociedad-quimica-y-minera-de-chile-sqm.html.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.