CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 307,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 154,428 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 14,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $670.45 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.70 and a 52 week high of $680.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $465.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $630.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $590.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $526.40.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total transaction of $3,067,905.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $28,282,624.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total transaction of $11,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,130 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 2,500 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

