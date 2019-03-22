CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $114,000 Position in Kellogg (K)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,334,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,811 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,469 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kellogg by 5,672.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,399 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kellogg by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 713,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $5,836,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,762,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kellogg to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.92.

NYSE K opened at $56.48 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Kellogg had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.73%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

