Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.56% of Crocs worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 1,399.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Crocs had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 27.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $28.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $267,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,367,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/crocs-inc-crox-shares-bought-by-squarepoint-ops-llc.html.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.