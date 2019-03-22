Critical Survey: Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) versus GTY Technology (GTYH)

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Alta Mesa Resources has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alta Mesa Resources and GTY Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Mesa Resources 1 2 1 0 2.00 GTY Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alta Mesa Resources presently has a consensus price target of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 2,512.53%. Given Alta Mesa Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alta Mesa Resources is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alta Mesa Resources and GTY Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Mesa Resources N/A N/A $1.89 million N/A N/A GTY Technology N/A N/A $3.86 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of GTY Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alta Mesa Resources and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Mesa Resources N/A -2.39% -1.75% GTY Technology N/A 36.02% 0.38%

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and changed its name to Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. in February 2018. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is blank check company. The company currently does not have any operations. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

