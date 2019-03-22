Critical Review: Hudson’s Bay (HBAYF) vs. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudson’s Bay and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson’s Bay N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao $13.51 billion 0.48 $326.40 million $0.46 53.41

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson’s Bay.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson’s Bay and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson’s Bay N/A N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 2.41% 7.09% 2.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hudson’s Bay and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson’s Bay 0 0 0 0 N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hudson’s Bay does not pay a dividend. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao beats Hudson’s Bay on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson’s Bay

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena banners. As of February 3, 2018, it operated approximately 480 stores. The company also operates e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1670 and is based in Brampton, Canada. Hudson's Bay Company is a subsidiary of Hudson's Bay Company (Luxembourg) S. à r. l.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry. The Food retail segment sells non-perishable food products, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and non-food products, such as clothing items, baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, handcrafts, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening products, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. This segment also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces. It operates its supermarkets under the banners of Pão de Açúcar and Extra Supermercado; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and neighborhood stores under the banners of Minimercado Extra, Minuto Pão de Açúcar, and Aliados Compre Bem; and gas stations and drugstores under the banner of Extrabanner, as well as sells its products through its Websites, paodeacucar.com and extra.com.br. The Cash and Carry segment sells grocery, food, perishable, beverage, wrapping, hygiene and cleaning products, and other products to resellers, intermediate consumers, retail customers, and small and mid-sized companies through the Assaí banner. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 882 stores, 72 gas stations, and 127 drugstores, as well as 23 distribution centers and depots in Brazilian states and the Federal District. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

