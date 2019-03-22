Critical Contrast: Kirkland’s (KIRK) versus Its Competitors

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ: KIRK) is one of 13 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kirkland’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Kirkland's alerts:

97.2% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Kirkland’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kirkland’s and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kirkland’s Competitors 164 618 1025 55 2.52

Kirkland’s currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.06%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Kirkland’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s 0.58% 4.37% 2.02% Kirkland’s Competitors 4.40% 4.18% 7.08%

Volatility & Risk

Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland’s’ peers have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kirkland’s and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $647.07 million $3.78 million 20.24 Kirkland’s Competitors $7.59 billion $123.03 million -106.93

Kirkland’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kirkland’s. Kirkland’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kirkland’s peers beat Kirkland’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names in various off-mall venues comprising power strip centers, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and freestanding locations, as well as enclosed malls. As of November 29, 2018, it operated through 434 stores in 37 states, as well as an e-commerce enabled Website, kirklands.com. The company also sells its products through its kirklands.com Website. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.