Critical Analysis: Sunworks (SUNW) & Nanoflex Power (OPVS)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanoflex Power has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunworks and Nanoflex Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $70.96 million 0.17 -$5.74 million ($0.14) -3.36 Nanoflex Power $200,000.00 41.32 -$10.80 million N/A N/A

Sunworks has higher revenue and earnings than Nanoflex Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sunworks and Nanoflex Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and Nanoflex Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -8.09% -26.79% -9.63% Nanoflex Power -3,389.56% N/A -5,617.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunworks beats Nanoflex Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

About Nanoflex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

