Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Shares Down 6%

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s share price dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.59. Approximately 708,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 835,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 3.13.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,281.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe bought 90,742 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $2,185,067.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 8,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $347,806.93. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,024,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,991,605.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,003 shares of company stock worth $4,989,303. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,879,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Shares Down 6%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/crispr-therapeutics-crsp-shares-down-6.html.

About Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.