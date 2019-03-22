CRH Medical (CRHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Clarus Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CRHM opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

