CRH Medical (CRHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Clarus Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CRHM opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

