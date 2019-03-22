Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Drax Group (DRX)

Drax Group (LON:DRX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 420 ($5.49). Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

DRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 373 ($4.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. HSBC raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 382.83 ($5.00).

DRX stock opened at GBX 368.80 ($4.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 432.40 ($5.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.27.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 104,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.87), for a total transaction of £391,623.89 ($511,725.98).

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire; and develops open-cycle gas turbine projects.

