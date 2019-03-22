Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Credicorp worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 108,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Credicorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp stock opened at $244.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $207.41 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.37). Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

