Cred (LBA) Price Hits $0.0151 on Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Cred has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $287,471.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Kyber Network and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00374744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.01665774 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00230320 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004896 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 506,666,986 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bibox, OKEx, IDEX, UEX, Bilaxy, Huobi, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

