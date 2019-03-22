CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,745 UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 677,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $180,217,000 after purchasing an additional 43,367 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $252.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $246.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $212.49 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total value of $1,333,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,716,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

