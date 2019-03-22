Covington Capital Management Sells 1,830 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $347.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.45 and a fifty-two week high of $374.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.8844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

