Covington Capital Management Has $2.58 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,635 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,521,875 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,713,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111,709 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,650,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $919,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,780 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,230,653 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,840,000 after purchasing an additional 564,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,061,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $489,417,000 after purchasing an additional 145,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $284,619,000 after purchasing an additional 164,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $99,387.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,734.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $102,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $5,785,520 in the last three months. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $104.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

