Covington Capital Management Acquires 737 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $80.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $82.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

