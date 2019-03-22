Cormark Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for WestJet Airlines (WJA)

Cormark reiterated their market perform rating on shares of WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a C$21.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for WestJet Airlines’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WJA. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$20.25 price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$18.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestJet Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.98.

Get WestJet Airlines alerts:

WJA stock opened at C$19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. WestJet Airlines has a 12 month low of C$16.71 and a 12 month high of C$24.19.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestJet Airlines will post 2.15000028065668 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. WestJet Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.