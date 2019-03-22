CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $107.14 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In related news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $208,906.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $106,235.76. Following the sale, the executive now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,440 shares of company stock worth $3,609,034 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/coresite-realty-corp-cor-shares-sold-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.