Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,296 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8,942.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 112,669 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CORT opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.28. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.43 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

