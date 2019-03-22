Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,366. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $494.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.34% and a negative net margin of 1,154.52%. Analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara White acquired 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $30,007.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,508.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,668 shares of company stock worth $56,923. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5,967.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

