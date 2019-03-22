Cora Gold’s (CORA) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Cora Gold (LON:CORA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of Cora Gold stock opened at GBX 4.13 ($0.05) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53. Cora Gold has a one year low of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 17 ($0.22).
About Cora Gold
