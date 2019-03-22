Cora Gold’s (CORA) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Cora Gold (LON:CORA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Cora Gold stock opened at GBX 4.13 ($0.05) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53. Cora Gold has a one year low of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 17 ($0.22).

Get Cora Gold alerts:

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro property, which consists of four contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 320 square kilometers located in Koulikoro region in southwest Mali.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.