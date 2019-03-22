Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Director Robert S. Weiss Sells 70,902 Shares

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Robert S. Weiss sold 70,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.81, for a total value of $20,689,912.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,195,754.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $4.00 on Friday, hitting $293.25. 7,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,540. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $216.47 and a one year high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 14.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,041,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,397,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $949,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,088 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 815,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $226,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 622,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,627,000 after purchasing an additional 433,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $294.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stephens raised Cooper Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

