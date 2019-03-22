Contrasting Apyx Medical (APYX) & Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Cytori Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical 206.55% -8.95% -7.38% Cytori Therapeutics -366.48% -202.61% -61.59%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Apyx Medical and Cytori Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.71%. Cytori Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 4,920.08%. Given Cytori Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cytori Therapeutics is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytori Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Cytori Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Cytori Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apyx Medical and Cytori Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $16.69 million 15.85 $64.01 million ($0.29) -26.79 Cytori Therapeutics $2.69 million 1.19 -$22.68 million ($6.50) -0.04

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Cytori Therapeutics. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytori Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Cytori Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company markets Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. Its Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Cytori Therapeutics

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types. The company's second nanomedicine drug candidate is, ATI-1123, a novel and new chemical entity, which has completed Phase I clinical trial and is a workhorse chemotherapeutic drug used for various cancers. It also sells Celution cell processing systems, StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, and surgical accessories and instrumentation to hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through a combination of a direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and licensees. In addition, the company markets and sells its proprietary enzymatic reagents under the Celase and Intravase brands. It has operations in the Americas, Japan, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

