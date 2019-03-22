Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 53,300 Invacare Co. (IVC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Invacare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invacare by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after buying an additional 152,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invacare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,289,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,856,000 after buying an additional 134,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invacare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,856,000 after buying an additional 134,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invacare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Invacare by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,224,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 485,898 shares during the last quarter.

IVC stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.38.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The health services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.26. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Invacare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVC. ValuEngine raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

